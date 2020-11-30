Chelsea defender on Newcastle United’s January loan radar

Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori could be set for a loan move to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Tomori, 22, joined Chelsea’s youth academy all the way back in 2005 and after successfully climbing the Blues’ ranks has enjoyed loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County.

After returning from his most recent loan spell with Derby County at the end of the 2018-19 season, Tomori went on to feature in 22 matches in all competitions for his side’s senior first-team last season.

However, after struggling to force his way into current manager Frank Lampard’s first-team plans this season, Tomori could be forced to seek out a January loan in order to get game-time under his belt.

According to a recent report from The Northern Echo one of the potential destinations Chelsea’s 22-year-old centre-back could find himself at is Bruce’s Newcastle United.

It has been claimed that club owner Mike Ashley has warned that the North East side are only likely to be able to reinforce the squad with loan additions during the January transfer window.

It is believed that due to the financial crisis the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left clubs in, Newcastle United will be forced to bring in loanees opposed to permanent signings.