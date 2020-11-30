Menu

Video: Diego Maradona’s daughter moved to tears by Boca Juniors tribute to late Argentina legend

The daughter of footballing legend Diego Maradona was moved to tears by Boca Juniors’ classy tribute to her late father following his death last week.

Maradona suffered a heart attack aged 60 and has left the footballing world in mourning, with his old club Boca clapping by his old shirt after scoring a goal this weekend…

Pictures courtesy of Fox Sports

Watch the clip above as the players celebrate near Maradona’s daughter, who came to watch her father’s old club play.

This truly was a special moment for a special player who will never be forgotten.

