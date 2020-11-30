Real Madrid star ruled out for three weeks – further justifying Chelsea’s decision to cash-in

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard will miss three weeks of action with an injury he sustained during their 2-1 defeat to Alaves at the weekend, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Hazard, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019, has struggled to stay fit during his time with Los Blancos. His dream move to Real Madrid, working under childhood hero Zinedine Zidane, has been a disaster thus far.

The Belgian missed the start of the season through injury, before testing positive for coronavirus and subsequently spending a period of time in isolation.

The alarm bells rang once more when he was withdrawn in the first-half of Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Alaves yesterday, and as reported by the Daily Mail, he will now be sidelined for three weeks.

The report believes that to be Hazard’s eighth different injury problem since signing for Real Madrid, which could be seen as justification for Marina Granovskaia’s decision to cash-in on Chelsea’s star man.