Everton attacker Richarlison has fired back at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Twitter after the football pundit slammed the Brazilian for diving.

Richarlison, 23, joined Everton in 2018 from Watford in a move that cost the Toffee’s hierarchy £35.28m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Goodison Park two-years ago, the Brazilian attacker has featured in 88 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 39 goals.

Everton’s star forward has endured an up and down start to the new 2020-21 campaign and despite scoring four times in seven appearances in all competitions, just one has come in the Premier League.

Richarlison’s latest performance came on Saturday when his side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Premier League new-boys Leeds United.

Everton’s South American forward caused controversy among Sky Sports’ pundit panel with Carragher drawing particular attention to how often the 23-year-old is seen diving.

Taking to his official Twitter after the weekend’s match, Carragher posted a tweet explaining how he believes the Everton attacker goes down too often.

In a savage response to the former Liverpool defender’s criticism, Richarlison took to his own social media account to fire back a snappy response suggesting the now retired Englishman should be quiet.