It’s that time when teams from the lowest reaches of the football pyramid in England can get drawn against a Premier League outfit.

The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw never ceases to delight, and once again there were a few cracking ties picked out by Robbie Savage which will kick off 2021.

One of the highlights has to be little Marine hosting current Premier League leaders, Tottenham Hotspur.

That match and all of the other ties will be played between January 8th to 11th and the full draw is as follows:

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Man United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town