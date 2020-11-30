It’s that time when teams from the lowest reaches of the football pyramid in England can get drawn against a Premier League outfit.
The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw never ceases to delight, and once again there were a few cracking ties picked out by Robbie Savage which will kick off 2021.
One of the highlights has to be little Marine hosting current Premier League leaders, Tottenham Hotspur.
That match and all of the other ties will be played between January 8th to 11th and the full draw is as follows:
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
Man United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
Newport County v Brighton
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town