Although there’s still two thirds of the Premier League season still left to play, that hasn’t stopped two ex-England colleagues from discussing the relative merits of whether Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea are better equipped to win the title.

Paul Ince and Ian Wright both made their careers in London, the former at West Ham before his controversial move north to Man United, and the latter at Crystal Palace and then Arsenal.

At present, both the Blues and the Lilywhites are going well and, injuries permitting, will look to continue their good form during the second half of the campaign.

“I’d probably say… it is tough because if you lose a [Harry] Kane or a [Heung-min] Son it’s going to cause you a problem, just like if Chelsea lose a [Timo] Werner or a [N’Golo] Kante, it depends, it really does depend,” Wright said on Premier League productions, cited by the Daily Express.

“It’s a tough question. If I had to choose somebody, I would probably at the moment say Chelsea.

“Not just because of my Arsenal affinity, but I just feel that they just might have a little bit more at the moment.”

Ince agreed with him.

“Yeah I’d say Chelsea,” he added.

“I think when you look at what they’ve got to come back in, [Christian] Pulisic not playing, he’s been injured for a while, [Kai] Havertz has been out the last couple of weeks, defensively they look sound.

“I think they have got more of a stronger bench to come off the bench and make an impact.”

More Stories / Latest News Premier League star compared to Eden Hazard on MNF – and their stats are eerily similar Video: Aston Villa denied a point at West Ham after Watkins’ injury-time equaliser ruled out by VAR Video: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish embarrasses himself with theatrical dive at West Ham

However, going squarely against his Arsenal principles, which isn’t likely to win him any friends, Wright then changed his mind, citing Jose Mourinho as the principle reason why we may well see Spurs getting their hands on the trophy at the end of the campaign.

“But then they’ve got Mourinho as the manager at Tottenham,” Wright said.

“Do you know what? I’m probably going to change my mind and go with Tottenham. I think so, yeah.”