Fulham winger Ademola Lookman paid tribute to the late Papa Bouba Diop after netting against Leicester City this evening.

As reported by the BBC yesterday, Diop, who played for both Fulham and Portsmouth in the Premier League, sadly passed away after a long battle with illness.

Diop also enjoyed stints with West Ham and Birmingham, so the legacy that he left in England spans across the country, but Fulham were the team for which he made the most appearances for in his career.

After Ademola Lookman raced through on goal this evening and fired past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, he paid tribute to the late Diop in what was clearly a pre-planned gesture.

Lookman’s tribute to Papa Bouba Diop ? pic.twitter.com/kmJ9kFciG0 — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020

Diop passed far too young, at just 42. It’s unclear at this point in time just what the illness was that resulted in his passing, but it’s a tragedy.

It’s heart-warming to see that Fulham remember and have paid tribute to his exemplary service during his time at Craven Cottage.

Rest in peace, Papa.