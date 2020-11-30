Menu

Papa Bouba Diop: Ademola Lookman pays tribute to late ex-Fulham star after netting v Leicester City

Fulham FC
Posted by

Fulham winger Ademola Lookman paid tribute to the late Papa Bouba Diop after netting against Leicester City this evening.

As reported by the BBC yesterday, Diop, who played for both Fulham and Portsmouth in the Premier League, sadly passed away after a long battle with illness.

Diop also enjoyed stints with West Ham and Birmingham, so the legacy that he left in England spans across the country, but Fulham were the team for which he made the most appearances for in his career.

MORE: Video: Ademola Lookman redeems himself after terrible Panenka attempt with goal away to Leicester City

After Ademola Lookman raced through on goal this evening and fired past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, he paid tribute to the late Diop in what was clearly a pre-planned gesture.

More Stories / Latest News
‘What an honour for me’ – Former PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett, recalls the day he reffed Diego Maradona
Video: Ademola Lookman redeems himself after terrible Panenka attempt with goal away to Leicester City
Pep Guardiola casts doubt over Man City star’s fitness for Porto clash as he reveals he missed training

Diop passed far too young, at just 42. It’s unclear at this point in time just what the illness was that resulted in his passing, but it’s a tragedy.

It’s heart-warming to see that Fulham remember and have paid tribute to his exemplary service during his time at Craven Cottage.

Rest in peace, Papa.

More Stories Ademola Lookman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.