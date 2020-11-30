Premier League star compared to Eden Hazard on MNF – and their stats are eerily similar

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher compared Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Grealish has been one of the stars of the Premier League season so far, his call-up and subsequent involvement with the England National Team is testament to that.

The midfielder’s latest moment of magic came in Aston Villa’s defeat to West Ham this evening. A brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Grealish has gone up a level this term, which is clear to see, and is now being compared with one of the finest players ever to grace the Premier League.

Speaking on MNF, Neville and Carragher drew comparisons between Grealish and former Chelsea winger Hazard, with the pictures provided by Sky Sports.

Eden Hazard vs Jack Grealish ?@Carra23 believes Jack Grealish & Eden Hazard is a better comparison than Gazza pic.twitter.com/XbIzZ10dt0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 30, 2020

While Grealish has a long way to go before eclipsing Hazard, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, the stats are eerily similar between the pair, as shown in the clip above.

Though, you get the feeling that there’s a fair few Chelsea fans who wouldn’t take kindly to these comparisons being made in wake of what may well be just a purple patch for Grealish.