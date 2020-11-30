A racism storm has enveloped Manchester United and their striker Edinson Cavani in the wake of the Red Devils’ comeback win against Southampton.

The Uruguayan was on target twice after coming off of the bench at St. Mary’s, and his winning goal couldn’t have been better timed.

A clearly delighted supporter congratulated him on Instagram, but his reply appeared to have racist connotations.

However, according to The Guardian, the striker has been quick to apologise and note that his words have been taken completely out of context to how they were intended, given that what he said is known as a term of endearment in Uruguay.

“The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game,” Cavani said in a statement.

“The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone.

“I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this.”

He has been backed by Man United, who were on the receiving end of a race row some years ago with the incident between Liverpool’s Luis Suarez and Patrice Evra.

The Red Devils have stood squarely behind their man, but it may not be enough to save him from a three-match ban.