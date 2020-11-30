“I’m sure everyone will find out one day” Jack Wilshere hints at major problems behind-the-scenes at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has weighed-in on the current argument surrounding Gunners’ star Mesut Ozil’s exclusion from Mikel Arteta’s side.

READ MORE: Barcelona presidential candidate promises to bring Erling Haaland to Catalonia if elected

Wilshere, 28, joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 2001 and spent 17-years with the London based club before finally moving on, in a permanent deal to Bournemouth before later joining West Ham.

Now a free agent, Wilshere has been speaking about his future plans and has given his take on the precarious situation surrounding his old club.

Arteta’s Arsenal have been writing football history for all the wrong reasons after four consecutive home defeats have seen the Gunners slip to 14th in the Premier League table after 10 matches.

Arsenal’s latest crushing defeat came on Sunday evening after Wolverhampton Wanderers piled the misery on and beat them 2-1.

The Gunners visibly lacked a creative spark which has raised questions over why star midfielder Ozil has been exiled from the squad.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Wilshere has become the latest big name to weigh-in on the debate surrounding Ozil and believes the truth will soon come out regarding why the German playmaker has been cast aside.

“I loved playing with him,” Wilshere admitted “He was a top player. It’s a shame, but what is happening is happening, and no one knows but I’m sure everyone will find out one day.”

Wilshere also claimed that he believes Ozil could be a big player for this current Gunners side, he said: “I think he’d be a big player in that team.

“I would love to see Ozil play in that team under Arteta but obviously that’s not happening at the moment. He could get on the ball and feed the likes of [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette.”