Menu

‘It’s hard to see anything else’ – UK journalist expects Man United star Edinson Cavani to be banned for Instagram post seen as racist by some

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The Mirror’s Chief Football Writer John Cross has weighed in on the Edinson Cavani situation this morning, with Cross expecting the Manchester United striker to be banned for the social media post.

Cavani took to Instagram to celebrate his game-winning contribution off the bench for the Red Devils in Sunday’s 3-2 win against Southampton, which saw the centre-forward bag two goals and an assist.

The Uruguayan, who arrived on a free transfer this summer after a brilliant spell with Paris Saint-Germain, replied to a fan or friend’s congratulatory post with the term ‘Gracias Negrito’.

That literally translates to ‘thanks Black’, leading to Cavani being labelled a racist, whilst also sparking comparisons to when then Liverpool striker Luis Suarez racially abused United’s Patrice Evra.

Cross thinks ‘it’s hard to see anything else but a ban’ for Cavani after this post, adding that it would carry the standard length of three games, rather than the eight Suarez saw for his sickening actions.

John Cross tweet on Cavani racist post

More Stories / Latest News
Everton star silences Jamie Carragher on Twitter
Cash-strapped Barcelona wouldn’t have to pay fine for Lionel Messi’s lovely Diego Maradona tribute until the end of the season
“I’m sure everyone will find out one day” Jack Wilshere hints at major problems behind-the-scenes at Arsenal

Some reaction from Liverpool supporters can be found in our piece from last night, whilst we’ve also referenced how ‘Negrito’ is often used in Spanish-speaking areas of Latin America.

More Stories Edinson Cavani John Cross

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.