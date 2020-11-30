John Terry has been shown a yellow card in a Premier League game. That’s a sentence we didn’t think we’d be writing in 2020.

While Terry’s Premier League career did come to a close at the tail end of the 2016/17 campaign, at least in a playing capacity, he is part of Dean Smith’s coaching setup at Aston Villa.

While Terry can’t have influence on the field of play as he once did – a leopard will never change his spots.

During Villa’s clash with West Ham United this evening, an old foe of Terry’s, of course, he was shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes after a spat with a member of the Hammers’ backroom staff.

John Terry gets (I think) his first yellow card in the Premier League for four years, since Swansea 2-2 Chelsea in 2016. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) November 30, 2020

As per Goal, it’s his first in 1,014 days, quite the drought by his standard.

Terry’s mouth, along with his world-class defensive ability, gave him the career that he had. Unfortunately for the former Chelsea captain, it looks to be getting him into hot water now he’s hung up his boots.

You get the feeling too, knowing him, that this won’t be his last yellow in the Premier League…