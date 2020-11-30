Juventus star wants Everton transfer as talks continue to progress

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is reportedly keen to team back up with former manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton as his contract with the Old Lady edges closer to expiring.

Khedira, 33, joined Juventus on a free transfer from Real Madrid in 2015 and has since gone on to feature in 145 matches in all competitions for the Italian giants.

Since his arrival in Turin over five-years ago, Khedira has been directly involved in 34 goals and has helped his side lift nine major trophies including five Serie A titles.

However, as the German midfielder edges closer to his current deal expiring next summer, despite Juventus retaining the option to add a further year, there are suggestions that Khedira is keen to move on.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Khedira is ‘convinced‘ he will be departing Juventus soon as the club work towards terminating his deal.

The Italian outlet’s report claims that Premier League side Everton are one of the favourites to land him as former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is ‘making very concrete steps forward’ in the hunt to land the 33-year-old.