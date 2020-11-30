Jurgen Klopp sends well-wishes to Raul Jimenez and gives take on decision to allow David Luiz to continue

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his take on incident involving Raul Jimenez and David Luiz which left the former in hospital.

Jimenez was on the receiving end of a David Luiz header during his side’s victory over Arsenal at the Emirates yesterday evening. While the Brazilian had every intention of playing the ball, his full force met the head of the Wolves centre-forward.

As revealed in a statement posted on Wolves’ official website, Jimenez suffered a fractured skull during the collision and was forced to go under the knife at hospital last night.

Klopp, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Ajax tomorrow, sent his well-wishes to Jimenez, before defending the decision to allow David Luiz to continue playing in the game after suffering such a significant impact to his head.

"I wish him all the best" Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent his best wishes to Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Luiz had the momentum in the collision, meaning that the worse damage was done to Jimenez. While Luiz will probably have woken up with a headache this morning, the Arsenal medical team are some of the finest on the planet and to suggest that they wouldn’t have followed the necessary protocols is to not give them due credit.

Klopp is right in acknowledging that. All that matters, ultimately, is that Jimenez makes a full and speedy recovery.