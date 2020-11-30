Menu

Encouraging news as Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk “bang on track” with rehab after serious injury

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly “bang on track” on his rehab as he looks to recover from his nightmare injury earlier this season.

The Netherlands international is widely expected to miss the rest of the season after having to go off in the Merseyside Derby clash with Everton, and fans will no doubt be concerned about this lengthy absence.

MORE: Offer rejected: Barcelona turn down surprise chance to seal transfer of Liverpool ace

Still, James Pearce of The Athletic has some positive news on that front as it sounds like Van Dijk is doing well, with little cause for concern despite some headlines misrepresenting what manager Jurgen Klopp said about his situation.

See below for Pearce’s analysis of the Van Dijk injury situation…

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona presidential candidate intends to use Liverpool’s iconic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ slogan at famed La Masia academy
Offer rejected: Barcelona turn down surprise chance to seal transfer of Liverpool ace
Video: Mason Mount and Heung-Min Son swap shirts after lovely moment earlier in Chelsea vs Spurs draw

Liverpool have not had the best start to the season by their high standards, though they’ve arguably not done too badly since losing Van Dijk to injury.

For instance, the Dutchman played in that horrific 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa, with the Reds looking mostly more solid since then, save for some poor performances here and there.

LFC would certainly rather have him back as soon as possible, though, but it remains to be seen if there’s any realistic prospect of that happening this season.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.