Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly “bang on track” on his rehab as he looks to recover from his nightmare injury earlier this season.

The Netherlands international is widely expected to miss the rest of the season after having to go off in the Merseyside Derby clash with Everton, and fans will no doubt be concerned about this lengthy absence.

Still, James Pearce of The Athletic has some positive news on that front as it sounds like Van Dijk is doing well, with little cause for concern despite some headlines misrepresenting what manager Jurgen Klopp said about his situation.

See below for Pearce’s analysis of the Van Dijk injury situation…

Virgil van Dijk is bang on track with his rehab. Nothing concerning in that update from the manager. Would be very odd if his knee looked fine so soon after undergoing surgery. Long road ahead but the Dutchman is doing well. #LFC https://t.co/e6xVkbbc6r — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 30, 2020

Liverpool have not had the best start to the season by their high standards, though they’ve arguably not done too badly since losing Van Dijk to injury.

For instance, the Dutchman played in that horrific 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa, with the Reds looking mostly more solid since then, save for some poor performances here and there.

LFC would certainly rather have him back as soon as possible, though, but it remains to be seen if there’s any realistic prospect of that happening this season.