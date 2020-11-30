Menu

Talks held: Liverpool offered shock chance to sign Champions League winner with lethal left foot

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio in a swap deal for Sadio Mane.

The Reds seem unlikely to accept this offer, but Don Balon report that this move by Madrid president Florentino Perez may have caused quite a stir inside the Bernabeu.

It’s unclear if manager Zinedine Zidane would be happy to lose Asensio, though he’s a known admirer of Liverpool forward Mane, who has been linked with the Spanish giants on numerous occasions.

Real could do with making some changes to their attack, with Mane perhaps ideal to give them a lift following the blow of losing Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in recent years.

On top of that, Eden Hazard has been a major flop since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea, and Mane could be a major upgrade.

asensio in action for real madrid

Marco Asensio in action for Real Madrid

Asensio has had his injury struggles but is a top talent on his day, so might be worth exploring for Liverpool, even if they surely won’t let Mane go.

Asensio has won multiple Champions League titles and other major honours with Real Madrid and is known for his tremendous technique on his powerful left foot.

A player of his flair and ability could fit in well in Jurgen Klopp’s side, even if his recent fitness record makes him a bit of a risky signing.

