Offer rejected: Barcelona turn down surprise chance to seal transfer of Liverpool ace

There’s a surprising piece of transfer news emerging in Spain as Barcelona are reported to have turned down an offer to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The Belgium international has been a useful squad player for Liverpool in recent times, notably coming in and doing a great job for the club when he was needed towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Origi’s brace helped Liverpool past Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League that year, and he also scored the crucial second against Tottenham in the final of that season’s competition.

According to Don Balon, Origi is now looking likely to be leaving Anfield after seeing less playing time, and he apparently offered himself to Barcelona in a surprise move.

The report suggests the Catalan giants are not keen on taking him up on his offer, with Lionel Messi in particular apparently not interested in this potential deal.

It’s a pretty weird one, to be honest, but Origi could be a useful squad player for most top clubs after serving Liverpool well in that role.

It perhaps seems more likely, however, that he’ll end up taking a step down to a lower level in order to play more often.