Man United could be hit with nightmare fixture scenario if Edinson Cavani incident escalates

Edinson Cavani may well have landed himself in hot water with his recent Instagram story – but Man United won’t see him ruled out of action anytime soon, even if he is banned.

As reported by The Sun, Cavani’s use of a racially insensitive term on Instagram could see him banned by the FA, which would be bad news for United in the midst of a period of fixture congestion.

However, The Sun report that, with any potential hearing unlikely to take place until December 21st, Cavani would be available for the West Ham, Man City, Sheffield United and Leeds Premier League fixtures, even if he was charged by the FA.

The Sun report that the ‘automatic’ ban for a charge of this nature is three games. If that was to be the case, and judgement was made on Cavani when the report claims it could be, Cavani would miss the following games.

Everton v Man United, Carabao Cup quarter-final, Dec 23rd

Leicester City v Man United, Premier League, Dec 26th

Man United v Wolves, Premier League, Dec 29th

It’s safe to say that Cavani could scarcely be ruled out of action for a more difficult set of fixtures. It’s not often that, in three consecutive games, you face three teams all competing for European football.

The Carabao Cup, though considered insignificant by many, is also Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best shot of winning silverware this term. He could do with Cavani available for the fixture.

This remains a whole load of ifs and buts, with Cavani’s punishment by no means determined, but if The Sun’s proposed scenario does become reality, then it’s bad news for Man United.