Edinson Cavani stat likely to provoke mixed emotions for Manchester United fans

This Edinson Cavani stat provided by Goal will spark a mix of emotions for Manchester United fans.

Cavani netted a match-winning double for Man United after coming on as a substitute against Southampton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked down and out at half-time, but the Uruguayan inspired a second-half comeback.

That takes the former Napoli and PSG striker’s Premier League tally up to three, which isn’t going to be breaking any records, but it has surpassed the tally of one of the best to grace England’s top tier last decade.

Edinson Cavani has already scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United (3) than Alexis Sanchez managed in his entire spell with the club. He’s not even started a league match for them yet. ? pic.twitter.com/ljWJXe5aUr — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020

Of course, Sanchez was not able to produce the performance level he showed at Arsenal in a Manchester United shirt, but that doesn’t mean that wasn’t getting paid in reflection to the player he was, rather than he is.

As reported by FourFourTwo, Sanchez was earning £390K-a-week at Man United throughout his time at the club. This stat, while you could see it as a positive, with Cavani quick out the blocks, it’s also an unwanted reminder of just how bad Sanchez was at Old Trafford.

His acquisition, and the fact he was offered prolonged refuge in Manchester, is as close as it gets to pouring money down the drain in football.