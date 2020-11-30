Solskjaer fires warning to Man United ace after mix-up against Southampton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned that Edinson Cavani needs to learn from his mix-up with his boots before coming on against Southampton in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at the St Mary’s Stadium, with Cavani’s performance playing a huge part in helping Solskjaer’s side to the three points.

However, there was a moment of confusion as Cavani quickly changed his boots at the start of the second half, meaning United were briefly playing with ten men against Southampton.

This is far from ideal and Cavani probably should have been better prepared, with Solskjaer admitting afterwards that it’s an experience the Uruguay international should learn from as substitutes always need to be ready.

The Norwegian tactician was known for being something of a super-sub himself during his playing days at Man Utd, so he’s definitely a person worth listening to on this particular issue.

“He probably wasn’t able to warm up on the pitch [at half-time] but then suddenly he realised he needed bigger studs and I’m happy he did,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I don’t know he might have to learn on that one as a sub you always have to be ready. I know more than anyone about that.”