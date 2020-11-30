Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Manchester United transfer update ahead of January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he doesn’t expect a particularly busy January transfer window at the club.

The Red Devils had a difficult summer, with some questionable signings and a strange lack of purchases in some key areas of their squad.

Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles arrived late on, and Man Utd could perhaps do with strengthening out wide and in the centre-back department this winter.

Still, it seems Solskjaer is not expecting much in the way of players moving in or out of Old Trafford.

“It’s hard to predict how other teams (will act) and how the financial situation is,” the Norwegian tactician said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“If teams need to sell or if they’ve got money to buy. I don’t predict a lot of ins and outs, to be fair.

“I feel very happy with my squad at the moment. We’re getting stronger. I still have issues every week when we only get an 18-man squad to pick from. Who do you leave out? I feel I’m in a good position.”

United fans may be disappointed with this, though at the same time they’ll surely be aware that their manager is hardly going to come out and reveal all his transfer plans or name any targets.

MUFC may well have something up their sleeve if the right opportunity comes along, with Bruno Fernandes proving an excellent signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon last January, which shows that there are good deals to be done in the middle of the season.