With only a few weeks left until the winter transfer window opens for business, it’s entirely possible that Spanish giants, Real Madrid, could be oiling the wheels in a deal or two.

That’s because, according to Don Balon, Los Blancos are preparing to do business with super agent, Mino Raiola, ‘soon.’

Raiola has a stable of some of the world’s best players, but there is one in particular that continues to interest Zinedine Zidane, and that is his countryman, Paul Pogba.

It’s not clear whether the player would be open to the move or not, but it’s hard to believe he would turn down the opportunity to resurrect his flagging career elsewhere, particularly if it’s working under the legendary Frenchman.

The only stumbling block would appear to be that Zidane is on his own in terms of bringing the midfielder to the club.

Don Balon note that Real president, Florentino Perez, isn’t a fan, and given that he’ll arguably want to spend his money more wisely now, it’s unlikely he’d sanction the purchase of a player that he clearly doesn’t rate.