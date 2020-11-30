Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives encouraging Manchester United injury update

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on injured duo David de Gea and Alex Telles following yesterday’s win over Southampton.

The Red Devils earned an important three points at the St Mary’s Stadium, winning 3-2 after going in 2-0 down at half time.

However, despite the victory, United have injury concerns as De Gea had to go off at half time, while Telles also appeared to go off limping.

Solskjaer does not believe either injury looks particularly serious or long-term, however, as he addressed the issue after the game.

“It’s a knock just above the knee, so we’ll have a scan and a check on him (De Gea) tomorrow,” the Norwegian tactician said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Hopefully he can be ready for Wednesday but I can’t promise you anything now.”

On Telles, he added: “Alex had an issue towards the end, but hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

De Gea has looked back to his best at times this season, but if he is out for any period of time it could be a huge opportunity for talented young understudy Dean Henderson.

It would be a shame to lose Telles after his impressive start, with the Brazilian signed from Porto in the summer to provide a much-needed upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back.