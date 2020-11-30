Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives encouraging Manchester United injury update

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on injured duo David de Gea and Alex Telles following yesterday’s win over Southampton.

The Red Devils earned an important three points at the St Mary’s Stadium, winning 3-2 after going in 2-0 down at half time.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Manchester United transfer update ahead of January

However, despite the victory, United have injury concerns as De Gea had to go off at half time, while Telles also appeared to go off limping.

Solskjaer does not believe either injury looks particularly serious or long-term, however, as he addressed the issue after the game.

“It’s a knock just above the knee, so we’ll have a scan and a check on him (De Gea) tomorrow,” the Norwegian tactician said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Hopefully he can be ready for Wednesday but I can’t promise you anything now.”

More Stories / Manchester United FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Manchester United transfer update ahead of January
“He won the game for Man United” – Pundit praises Red Devils star who “made the difference” vs Southampton
Man United striker Edinson Cavani accused of being ‘racist’ in Instagram post after Southampton win

On Telles, he added: “Alex had an issue towards the end, but hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

De Gea has looked back to his best at times this season, but if he is out for any period of time it could be a huge opportunity for talented young understudy Dean Henderson.

It would be a shame to lose Telles after his impressive start, with the Brazilian signed from Porto in the summer to provide a much-needed upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back.

More Stories Alex Telles David de Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.