Manchester United are reportedly considering a swap deal as they pursue the potential transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga in recent times and his fine form seems to be attracting interest from bigger clubs, with the Premier League a possible destination for him in the near future.

According to Team Talk, United could try tempting Villarreal with an offer to re-sign their former player Eric Bailly, who has struggled to show his best form in his time at Old Trafford.

This could be ideal for United, as it would give them the kind of defensive upgrade they need, without having to spend too much on Torres, with Team Talk noting that he has a £60million release clause that the Red Devils would rather not pay in full.

Man Utd fans will surely be hoping their club can pull this off, as Harry Maguire would likely benefit from a better partner alongside him after a shaky start to the season.

Torres has also been linked with Arsenal in a recent report from El Periodico Mediterraneo, and the Gunners are another team looking in need of making some changes to their squad.

Despite bringing in Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer, Mikel Arteta would surely still benefit from further signings at the back, with Torres a clear upgrade on the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

United may have the edge in this transfer battle, however, if Villarreal would indeed be tempted to take Bailly back.