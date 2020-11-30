Manchester City in advanced talks to complete £17M signing of Argentine

Manchester City are close to signing teenager Dario Ariel Sarmiento from Estudiantes, according to the ever-reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

City, who have one of the most modern and well-equipped youth facilities in the world, have made a habit of stacking their academy with talent over recent seasons.

In this case, we wouldn’t expect to see Sarmiento, a 17-year-old, playing youth football, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Man City have placed a bid worth as much as €19M (£17M).

The details of the deal, according to Romano, are that, should the t’s be crossed and i’s be dotted, Sarmiento would arrive at the club next summer. They appear keen on getting the deal done in advance.

Manchester City are in advanced negotiations to sign Darío Ariel Sarmiento, 17 years old from Estudiantes.

The opening bid is around €19m [add ons included!]. If the agreement will be reached, he’d arrive on June 2021 to plan about his future with ‘City group’ ?? #mcfc @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2020

What would become of Sarmiento beyond that would be down to him and City to decide, but even with our limited knowledge of the player, with City’s track-record in the transfer market in recent years, you get the feeling this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the Argentine.