Menu

Manchester City in advanced talks to complete £17M signing of Argentine

Posted by

Manchester City are close to signing teenager Dario Ariel Sarmiento from Estudiantes, according to the ever-reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

City, who have one of the most modern and well-equipped youth facilities in the world, have made a habit of stacking their academy with talent over recent seasons.

In this case, we wouldn’t expect to see Sarmiento, a 17-year-old, playing youth football, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Man City have placed a bid worth as much as €19M (£17M).

MORE: Pep Guardiola casts doubt over Man City star’s fitness for Porto clash as he reveals he missed training

The details of the deal, according to Romano, are that, should the t’s be crossed and i’s be dotted, Sarmiento would arrive at the club next summer. They appear keen on getting the deal done in advance.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star the main target for Real Madrid who intend to do business with Mino Raiola soon
Memphis Depay references how rich Manchester United’s Glazer family owners are in new song
Video: Jack Grealish sets captains example with brilliant solo effort to draw Aston Villa level at West Ham

What would become of Sarmiento beyond that would be down to him and City to decide, but even with our limited knowledge of the player, with City’s track-record in the transfer market in recent years, you get the feeling this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the Argentine.

More Stories Dario Ariel Sarmiento

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.