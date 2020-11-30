Premier League rivals Chelsea and West Ham are reportedly set to battle it out for RB Leipzig left-back Matthew Bondswell.

Bondswell, 18, joined RB Leipzig’s youth academy in 2018 for an undisclosed fee after making the switch from Nottingham Forest, as per Transfermarkt.

After impressing for the Bundesliga club’s under-17s and under-19s, Bondswell was loaned out to Dutch second-tier side FC Dordrecht at the beginning of this season.

The youngster is quickly becoming the latest English talent to find success in Europe and will be hoping the continent’s competitive nature will aid his development.

The youngster who primarily operates as a left-back has already featured in seven matches in all competitions for FC Dordrecht and will be hoping to continue the season how he’s started.

However, the young teenager could find that his long-term future may not lie in Germany after a recent report from the Telegraph emerged linking the young defender with a shock return to England.

RB Leipzig’s English defender has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and West Ham.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, both London clubs are monitoring Bondswell with Chelsea seemingly keen to provide new-signing Ben Chilwell with some much-needed cover.