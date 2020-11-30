Memphis Depay references how rich Manchester United’s Glazer family owners are in new song

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay has referenced how rich the club’s Glazer family owners are in a new song on his recently released ‘Heavy Stepper’ album.

The Red Devils signed the Dutchman in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £31m, as per BBC Sport, but Depay struggled and was sold to Lyon after just 18 months.

Old Trafford clearly wasn’t the right fit for the ace, who is now flourishing with the Ligue 1 outfit and in Holland’s national team, with a January transfer to Barcelona now on the cards for the attacker.

The 26-year-old name-dropped United’s ruling family in the ‘Big Fish’ track on his album, exclaiming:

“I be planning to make some statements, I need money like the Glazers.”

Forbes’ last estimate valued the family’s net worth at $4.7 billion, Depay clearly has aspirations of raising his net worth towards that territory, but he shouldn’t sell short what he’s already achieved.

?: “I be planning to make some statements, I need money like the Glazers” Memphis Depay mentions the Glazers in his song ‘Big fish’. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/99U4FGhXrq — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 30, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jack Grealish sets captains example with brilliant solo effort to draw Aston Villa level at West Ham Opinion: Jorge Jesus’ criticism of Messi is a cheap shot at Maradona’s expense Chelsea confident that January pre-contract offer for David Alaba will thrust them into pole position for prized free transfer target

Depay made just eight appearances in the first-half of the 16/17 season with United, starting on just one of these occasions – a measly Carabao Cup win against minnows Northampton.

The ace has proved the critics wrong with some brilliant displays for Lyon, Depay has contributed 59 goals and 47 assists since joining the French side.

Depay’s contract situation has paved the way for another chance at an elite club either in January or as a free agent in the summer, which lead the Manchester outfit to rue their decision even more.