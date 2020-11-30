Menu

Pep Guardiola casts doubt over Man City star’s fitness for Porto clash as he reveals he missed training

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Sergio Aguero missed training ahead of his side’s trip to Porto.

Aguero’s campaign to date has been marred by injury.

The Argentine went under the knife over the summer, before sustaining an unrelated hamstring injury during his side’s draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

Aguero, whose Man City contract is due to expire next summer, was not in the matchday squad for his side’s demolition of Burnley at the weekend.

If these comments from Guardiola in his pre-match press conference are anything to go by, he is not in contention to face Porto in the Champions League, either.

Aguero’s continual injury problems are fast becoming a problem for City, who only have Gabriel Jesus as natural cover at the spearhead of their attack.

While their 5-0 win over Burnley suggests they have no problem scoring goals, as the season goes on they will need Aguero fit and firing – and as of now, he’s nowhere near that.

