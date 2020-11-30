(Photo) Bruno Fernandes congratulates Edinson Cavani after stunning brace against Southampton

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has used his social media to congratulate team-mate Edinson Cavani after the South American’s inspired appearance yesterday helped the Reds complete a stunning 3-2 comeback.

United travelled to the South Coast to face-off against Southampton where they found themselves 2-0 down at half-time.

An inspired substitution by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Cavani trade places with Mason Greenwood.

The elite forward flipped the game on it’s head after his 45-minutes saw him set Fernandes up before bagging a brace of headers himself.

In light of yesterday’s stunning performance, Fernandes has been quick to send a message to Cavani, his message directly translate to: “Congratulations Matador.”



