(Photo) David Luiz sends classy message to Raul Jimenez after horror clash of heads

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has sent a classy message of support to Wolves’ striker Raul Jimenez after the pair clashed heads in a horror injury during Sunday’s Premier League match.

Wolves piled the misery onto Mikel Arteta as they went on to win last night’s exciting Premier League tie 2-1

However, the game was tainted after Mexican striker Jimenez clashed with Luiz inside the box which resulted in the pair both needing urgent medical attention.

Jimenez came off far worse than the Arsenal defender and after over 10-minutes of laying inside the box out cold, the attacker required immediate hospital attention as he was rushed out of the stadium.

In light of Sunday’s horror clash, Luiz was quick to take to his social media after the match and post a classy message of support to the Wolves marksman.