Brazil legend reveals regrets over failed Chelsea transfer after coming “very close” to Blues switch

Former Real Madrid and Brazil star Roberto Carlos has discussed how close he came to joining Chelsea back in 2007.

The former left-back insists his move to Stamford Bridge was almost a done deal, in what could have been a superb signing for the Blues if it had gone through.

Carlos was one of the finest left-backs of his generation, known for that rocket of a left foot that often saw him score wonder-goals from long range, particularly from free-kicks.

It would have been great to see this legendary figure in the Premier League at some point, and he could have shone as part of Jose Mourinho’s superb Chelsea side of that period.

Carlos himself admits some regret that he couldn’t complete his move to west London, as he is convinced he could have shone in English football.

“I had two proposals, Fenerbahce and Chelsea,” Carlos told Goal.

“But, with Chelsea, it got very close. It was literally agreed and I just had to go there and sign the contract.

“It was just a week before I signed for Fenerbahce and I had been to Paris to meet both Roman Abramovich and (former chief executive) Peter Kenyon.

“Unfortunately, in the final moments something didn’t work out just before finalising, which happens a lot in football. There was an issue with the lawyer.

“It was all agreed, though, and I am 100 per cent sure I would have done well in the Premier League and it would have suited my characteristics.”

Chelsea fans may be disappointed by this, though in fairness they had Ashley Cole at his peak at that time, so it would have been interesting to see how the club would juggle those two players competing for the left-back slot.