Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a transfer bid for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs as he’s cleared to leave the club for €30million.

The Reds urgently need to strengthen in defence this January, and they’ve been linked with a whole host of names in recent times, including Real Madrid’s Eder Militao.

Now Schuurs is also being mentioned as a name on Jurgen Klopp’s list of targets, with Dutch journalist Mike Verweij telling a podcast that Liverpool are interested after coming up against him in the Champions League earlier this season.

The 21-year-old does look a promising talent, though Verweij stresses that he’s only one of many Liverpool transfer targets at the moment.

He does add, however, that Ajax chief Marc Overmars would not hesitate to let Schuurs move to Anfield if an offer of around €30million were to come in for him.

LFC should surely consider trying their luck with a bid, and it may be that one will be forthcoming depending on how their pursuit of other targets goes.

Liverpool recently lost Virgil van Dijk to a season-ending injury, while the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also had fitness issues this season.

It increasingly looks like selling Dejan Lovren without replacing him in the summer was a mistake, and Schuurs could be a fine replacement.