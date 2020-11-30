Menu

Arsenal fans, look away: Mikel Arteta provides hugely worrying Thomas Partey update

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been dealt yet another huge blow as manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the injury to Thomas Partey is worse than initially thought.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 at home to Wolves last night to continue their awful run of form, and the loss of Partey to injury in the recent 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa won’t be helping.

MORE: Ominous signs for Mikel Arteta as he makes Arsenal history for all the wrong reasons

Worryingly for Arsenal, Arteta now has bad news on Partey’s injury when he was asked about it after last night’s defeat to Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked if Partey’s injury was worse than it first looked, Arteta said, as quoted by Goal: “Yes.”

The Spanish tactician won’t be happy with this, with Arsenal looking like badly needing their summer signing back in action as soon as possible.

thomas partey pointing

Thomas Partey’s injury is a huge blow to Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool weighing up transfer bid for star cleared to leave for just €30million
Mikel Arteta acknowledges the prospect of being sacked or leaving as he defends his position as Arsenal manager
Ominous signs for Mikel Arteta as he makes Arsenal history for all the wrong reasons

The Ghana international was a world class performer at previous club Atletico Madrid, and his arrival at Arsenal will have caused some early-season optimism.

Midfield has long been an area of weakness for AFC, so it’s unsurprising that the club are struggling without Partey in the team.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.