Arsenal fans, look away: Mikel Arteta provides hugely worrying Thomas Partey update

Arsenal have been dealt yet another huge blow as manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the injury to Thomas Partey is worse than initially thought.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 at home to Wolves last night to continue their awful run of form, and the loss of Partey to injury in the recent 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa won’t be helping.

Worryingly for Arsenal, Arteta now has bad news on Partey’s injury when he was asked about it after last night’s defeat to Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked if Partey’s injury was worse than it first looked, Arteta said, as quoted by Goal: “Yes.”

The Spanish tactician won’t be happy with this, with Arsenal looking like badly needing their summer signing back in action as soon as possible.

The Ghana international was a world class performer at previous club Atletico Madrid, and his arrival at Arsenal will have caused some early-season optimism.

Midfield has long been an area of weakness for AFC, so it’s unsurprising that the club are struggling without Partey in the team.