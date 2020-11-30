‘Three games isn’t enough’ – Troy Deeney discusses punishment Edinson Cavani should face for Instagram post seen as racist by some after Man United win

Watford captain Troy Deeney has offered his thoughts on the controversial post from Edinson Cavani that has seen the Manchester United striker accused of being ‘racist’.

After Cavani’s match-winning contribution of two goals and an assist off the bench for United against Southampton, he responded to a congratulatory message with ‘Gracias Negrito’.

The use of such a term of course sparked some serious debate on social media, with Cavani now facing a ban for an incident that has foolishly been compared to the much more vicious Luis Suarez and Patrice Evra situation, in which the then Liverpool striker was found to have racially abused the United star.

Deeney, who was relegated from the Premier League with Watford last season, admitted that it ‘worries’ him that Cavani didn’t reconsider – or those around him – this post before it was published.

“I want to know if the FA are educating players when they come here.” “I don’t think Cavani has meant to insult anyone, he just hasn’t understood.” “It needs to be a 3-game ban with a form of education for him.” Troy Deeney has his say on #MUFC’s Cavani & his Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/JHOFLvDqMw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 30, 2020

“When you write a message out, it’s considered, nine times out of ten you’ll proofread it before putting it out there, because you don’t want to make yourself look like an idiot.”

“And at no point in the psychological did you (Cavani) go ‘that’s not right’, that’s what just worries me a little bit.”

“I understand we get three-game bans now, but I just want to know if the FA are educating players when they come to this country, because I don’t think he’s meant it to insult anyone but educate what’s acceptable and what isn’t.”

“He’s written it out, thought about it, you’ve got people around that would go ‘I don’t think you should really do that’ and he’s probably acted in a moment of happiness, obviously scoring.”

“That’s why I don’t take it as he meant offence by it, he just hasn’t understood the ramifications of his words, so I do think at times that three games isn’t enough.”

“It’s got to be three games with a form of education in my opinion, and understanding that these words hurt people and these are the effect and why it hurts people.”

Deeney’s point in regards to the three-match ban that this kind of offence carries is pretty spot on, players that are found to be guilty of such actions also need to be educated.

Deeney did admit that he believes Cavani didn’t mean any ‘offence’ with the use of the term, but it’s problematic nonetheless and has sparked an incident that the FA, Premier League and Man United now have to deal with.