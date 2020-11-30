Manchester United ready to pay €70million for Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as €70million for the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening at the back after an up-and-down start to the season and Varane could be an ideal upgrade on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Don Balon claim Man Utd are prepared to pay big for Varane, as much as €70m, and that could be very reasonable money for such a top player.

They may face competition from rivals Chelsea, however, with another recent Don Balon report naming the Blues as one of his strongest suitors at the moment.

Chelsea also need to strengthen at the back after finishing with the worst goals-against record in the top half of the Premier League table last season, with Varane surely a better option than the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

The France international has won a number of major titles for club and country and would bring both quality and experience to whichever team he ends up joining.

Real would probably do well to keep him, though, even if his form has taken a bit of a tumble so far this season.