Menu

Video: Aston Villa caught cold again as Benrahma’s instant impact sees Bowen restore West Ham’s lead

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

For the second time in the game, Aston Villa were caught cold from the start of a half.

The Midlanders had gone behind to an early first-half goal when Angelo Ogbonna had risen highest from a corner to power home.

Jack Grealish’s superb solo effort got the visitors back on level terms, but all of their good work was undone right at the start of the second half.

Substitute, Said Benrahma was given far too much time to tee up a cross for Jarrod Bowen, who made no mistake.

Pictures from RMC Sport and Sky Sports

More Stories Angelo Ogbonna Jack Grealish Jarrod Bowen Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.