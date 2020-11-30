For the second time in the game, Aston Villa were caught cold from the start of a half.

The Midlanders had gone behind to an early first-half goal when Angelo Ogbonna had risen highest from a corner to power home.

Jack Grealish’s superb solo effort got the visitors back on level terms, but all of their good work was undone right at the start of the second half.

Substitute, Said Benrahma was given far too much time to tee up a cross for Jarrod Bowen, who made no mistake.

Pictures from RMC Sport and Sky Sports