Ollie Watkins’ night went from bad to worse at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The Aston Villa striker had already missed a second-half penalty which would’ve got them back on level terms against West Ham, and he thought he’d grabbed a point for his side in injury-time.

However, as so often has happened over the last season or two, the most marginal of offside decisions was picked up by VAR and the goal was ruled out.

Pictures from RMC Sport