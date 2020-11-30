Sometimes there’s an incident that happens on a football pitch and it leaves you scratching your head wondering ‘what were they thinking?’

That definitely applies to a decision that was given in favour of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish who absolutely made the most out of a challenge on him by West Ham’s Pablo Fornals during the Monday night game.

Though there was a coming together between the pair, it took a good second or two for Grealish to throw himself to the ground.