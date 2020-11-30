Video: Chelsea star Thiago Silva wipes his nose with close friend Lucas Moura’s Spurs shirt in hilarious moment involving ex-PSG contingent

The ending of yesterday’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur was like a mini reunion of former Paris Saint-Germain players, with these bonds sparking a priceless moment.

Once the full-time whistle blow after the rivals cancelled each other out in a goalless draw, the former PSG group gathered, which led to hugs all around in footage that will upset the French club’s fans.

Silva left the Parisians on a free transfer to the Blues this summer, whilst Spurs star Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso were all also teammates with the centre-back in the French capital.

The reunion saw Silva and Moura – who were also international teammates for Brazil – swap shirts.

The Chelsea defender hilariously wiped his nose with Lucas’ shirt, at the same time that he was speaking to his close friend and Aurier.

Thiago Silva wiping his nose with a #Tottenham shirt is the best thing you'll see on the Internet today #properChels pic.twitter.com/dCD92v2A2G — HS (@On2Legs) November 30, 2020

Pictures from MIO Stadium.

Chelsea fans will love this, Spurs fan not so much, but the one thing that’s guaranteed is that Silva needs to have that washed immediately before framing it.