(Video) David De Gea returns to Carrington but worry as Spaniard shows-off injured knee

Manchester United’s number-one David De Gea has taken to his official social media to post a video of him on the Carrington treatment table after suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s match against Southampton.

De Gea, 30, was back in action for his side during yesterday’s Premier League match against the Saints but was unfortunately forced off through injury at half-time.

United’s Spanish shot-stopper was beaten twice in the first-half, first from a Jan Bednarek header and then from an inch-perfect James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Whilst trying to save Ward-Prowse’s pin-point dead-ball effort, De Gea went clattering into the woodwork which resulted in a nasty looking knee injury.

In light of yesterdays’ match, the keeper has since posted a video on his Instagram story showing him laying on the treatment table back at the club’s training complex.