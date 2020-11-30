Menu

Video: Jack Grealish sets captains example with brilliant solo effort to draw Aston Villa level at West Ham

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and in Aston Villa’s case that’s invariably their captain, Jack Grealish.

The Midlanders were caught cold as early as the second minute of their match at the London Stadium against West Ham, Angelo Ogbonna rising unopposed at the far post to head in from a corner.

However, Villa claws their way back into the game, and their equaliser, when it came, was typical of Grealish.

A purposeful run from central midfield saw the Hammers defence back-pedalling, and he didn’t need asking twice to fire home.

Pictures from RMC Sport and Sky Sports

