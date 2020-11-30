Video: Ademola Lookman redeems himself after terrible Panenka attempt with goal away to Leicester City

Fulham star Ademola Lookman has had his moment of redemption at the King Power stadium.

The winger, on-loan from RB Leipzig, cost his side a valuable point away to West Ham after fluffing his lines from the penalty spot. His terrible Panenka attempt was comfortably saved by the goalkeeper, leaving him with egg on his face.

Lookman, as you would expect, received a fair bit of stick in wake of the penalty miss. He would have been desperate to bounce back as soon as possible, and he has done so this evening, putting Fulham 1-0 up away to Leicester City.

Lookman raced through on goal, kept his cool and fired the ball into the bottom corner, out of the reach of Denmark number one Kasper Schmeichel.

That will do a world of good for the 23-year-old’s confidence, which will no doubt have been knocked in wake of the penalty miss against the Hammers.