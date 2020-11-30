Menu

Video: Mason Mount and Heung-Min Son swap shirts after lovely moment earlier in Chelsea vs Spurs draw

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

After London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur cancelled each other out in a goalless draw on Sunday, Blues ace Mason Mount swapped shirts with one of the league’s best players in Son.

The pair embraced at full-time before going their separate ways, an eagle-eyed viewer has also pinned down the moment in the game that sparked this apparent friendship.

Son was fouled in the 39th minute of the game, leaving the South Korean understandably frustrated before he got back on his feet.

Mount showed his respect and affection he brushed Son’s hair as the world-class forward stood up.

Pictures from Sky Sports and SPO TV.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal fans rage as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes a mess of great chance vs Wolves
Video: Chelsea star Thiago Silva wipes his nose with close friend Lucas Moura’s Spurs shirt in hilarious moment involving ex-PSG contingent
Manchester United considering smart swap deal to beat Arsenal to transfer of £60m-rated star

There wasn’t any bad blood at all once the match was finished, there was actually a mini reunion of former Paris Saint-Germain players which sparked a hilarious moment involving Thiago Silva.

More Stories Heung-Min Son Mason Mount Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.