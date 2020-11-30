Menu

Video: Gary Neville makes impassioned speech on MNF in wake of Edinson Cavani Instagram post

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given an impassioned speech on racism in the English game in wake of Edinson Cavani’s controversial Instagram story.

As reported by the BBC, Cavani, in wake of his match-winning brace against Southampton, used a word in an Instagram story which can be viewed as racially offensive in some cultures – including England.

While it did not appear to be ill-intentioned, Cavani clearly had no idea that the word would be considered racially inconsiderate in England. That’s exactly Gary Neville’s gripe, as he explained on MNF this evening.

MORE: Manchester United considering smart swap deal to beat Arsenal to transfer of £60m-rated star

Watch Neville’s full, detailed and impassioned speech on how the English game needs to improve in terms of the education provided to those involved in it, with pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp sends well-wishes to Raul Jimenez and gives take on decision to allow David Luiz to continue
Edinson Cavani stat likely to provoke mixed emotions for Manchester United fans
Inter Milan were prepared to increase world transfer record by 380% to sign Barcelona superstar

Neville is absolutely right. While it is Cavani’s responsibility to build his cultural awareness while living in England and playing for a club of United’s stature, it’s remarkable that there’s nothing in place to teach footballers moving from other countries about the right and wrong on these shores.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.