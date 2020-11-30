Menu

(Video) Paul Pogba loved Edinson Cavani’s comeback after fantastic brace against Southampton

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was quick to take to his social media to celebrate Edinson Cavani’s performance during Sunday’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

Cavani, 33, was introduced at half-time in place of Mason Greenwood with the South American tasked with helping his side get back into a game which saw the Reds go 2-0 down.

The elite forward did not disappoint and after an inspired 45-minutes worth of action, Cavani set team-mate Bruno Fernandes up before going on to bag himself a superb headed brace.

In light of the classy South American’s performance, the absent Pogba took to his Instagram to post a video of him celebrating Cavani’s goal heroics.

