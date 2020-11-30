Menu

(Video) “They were celebrating like they’d won the Premier League!” Ralph Hasenhuttl takes bitter dig at Man United

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken a swipe at Manchester United after the Reds came back from 2-0 to win Sunday’s Premier League match 3-2.

READ MORE: “He won the game for Man United” – Pundit praises Red Devils star who “made the difference” vs Southampton

Hasenhuttl saw his side go into the break during yesterday’s match 2-0 to the good but after an Edinson Cavani inspired second-half, the Saints were unable to take anything away from St Mary’s.

Cavani entered the game at half-time in place of teenager Mason Greenwood and put in a simply superb 45-minutes which saw the South American set Bruno Fernandes up before bagging a brace of headers himself.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea defender on Newcastle United’s January loan radar
Chelsea on alert for potential transfer of Real Madrid star amid contract doubts
(Video) Paul Pogba loved Edinson Cavani’s comeback after fantastic brace against Southampton

Speaking after the match yesterday, Hasenhuttl was quick to play down United’s late heroics, he said: “When you hear them celebrating in their dressing room, you know what you have done today and how tough opponent you have been – Because they were celebrating like they’d won the Premier League.”

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Edinson Cavani Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ralph Hasenhuttl

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Victor says:
    November 30, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Lt is better to celebrate than to lose

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.