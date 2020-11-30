(Video) “They were celebrating like they’d won the Premier League!” Ralph Hasenhuttl takes bitter dig at Man United

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken a swipe at Manchester United after the Reds came back from 2-0 to win Sunday’s Premier League match 3-2.

Hasenhuttl saw his side go into the break during yesterday’s match 2-0 to the good but after an Edinson Cavani inspired second-half, the Saints were unable to take anything away from St Mary’s.

Cavani entered the game at half-time in place of teenager Mason Greenwood and put in a simply superb 45-minutes which saw the South American set Bruno Fernandes up before bagging a brace of headers himself.

Speaking after the match yesterday, Hasenhuttl was quick to play down United’s late heroics, he said: “When you hear them celebrating in their dressing room, you know what you have done today and how tough opponent you have been – Because they were celebrating like they’d won the Premier League.”