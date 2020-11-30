Wolves provide update on Raul Jimenez after sickening clash of heads during win at Arsenal

Wolves have released a statement providing an update on the condition of striker Raul Jimenez after last night’s 2-1 Premier League win away to Arsenal.

The Mexico international clashed with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium, with both players coming out of the challenge badly, but Jimenez clearly much worse.

Wolves now say on their official site that Jimenez has had an operation on a fractured skull and is now recovering, which just indicates quite how dangerous a moment this was for hm.

Their statement read:

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

“The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

Luiz was also bleeding after the clash, and it seems a rash call to have allowed him to carry on playing as well, even if it wasn’t as serious for him as it was for Jimenez.

It still seems football is a little behind the times on head injuries like this, with more caution surely needed on something that can be so dangerous and harmful.

We at CaughtOffside wish Jimenez a full and speedy recovery after this incident.