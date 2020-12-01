Menu

Mikel Arteta convinces playmaker to seal Arsenal transfer as Dani Ceballos replacement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly held direct talks with Real Madrid playmaker Isco and convinced him to seal a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest that the Gunners are already assuming that Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos will not be staying at the club after his second season on loan in north London.

Ceballos hasn’t been at his best for much of his time at Arsenal, though he did enough at the back end of last season to secure a second year on loan at the club.

Don Balon now suggest, however, that Arsenal could try replacing him with his Real team-mate Isco, whose future at the Bernabeu is in doubt after less playing time recently.

The Spain international could be a fine signing for the Gunners, giving them some much-needed creativity in the final third after Mesut Ozil’s decline and subsequent axing from the first-team by Arteta.

Isco has had a fine career at Real Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and other major honours with the club, and often playing a key role in the team.

It seems he may now be available, and Don Balon suggest he’s been convinced by Arteta that a move to Arsenal could be right for him.

