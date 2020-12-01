Arsenal fans told to “expect something special” in the January transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that we should “expect something special” from Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Gunners have not made the best start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side struggling for goals despite a decent summer window in which they brought in Willian, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

They also tied star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract, but his form has gone off a cliff in recent times, and it seems clear something needs to change at Arsenal this winter.

Luckily, Romano clearly thinks something big could be in store for Arsenal, as he told the Que Golazo podcast.

We don’t know yet which players Romano might have in mind as realistic signings for Arsenal, but some big names have been linked in recent times.

Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen has been linked with the north London giants by ESPN, while exciting Red Bull Salzburg youngster Dominik Szoboszlai is also apparently on their radar, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal were in for Houssem Aouar in the summer, which was recently confirmed by Lyon chief Vincent Ponsot French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness, and it could be that he remains on their radar.

Any one of Eriksen, Szoboszlai or Aouar would instantly improve this Arsenal side, which has been badly lacking creativity in midfield this season.

Romano’s update is certainly an exciting one for AFC, so it will be interesting to see if his prediction comes true.