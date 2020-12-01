Arsenal add in-form 23-year-old to list of transfer targets including Szoboszlai and Eriksen

Arsenal have reportedly added Norwich City attacking midfielder Emi Buendia to their list of transfer targets in that area of the pitch.

The 23-year-old caught the eye in the Premier League last season and is continuing to shine for Norwich in the Championship this term, which could yet earn him a big move.

According to football.london, Arsenal are now considering Buendia alongside a number of other similar players, including Christian Eriksen, Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Most Gooners would probably rather one of those other three, who are undoubtedly bigger names than Buendia, but the Argentine looks a promising talent who might be something of a dark horse candidate for that position.

While there’s an argument Arsenal should really be aiming higher, it’s also true that some recent big-name signings like Nicolas Pepe and Willian haven’t really worked out as many would have hoped.

There’s no guarantee that players will live up to their reputations, so going for an up-and-coming star like Buendia could be a smart move for Arsenal.